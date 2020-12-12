COVID-19 cases in Kurdistan exceed 100,000: Health Ministry

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry confirmed 183 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday which brings the total infection tally to over 100,000.



For nearly two weeks, the daily cases in the Kurdistan Region have been on decline. The latest rate is the lowest in over four months.



Saturday’s report by the ministry also confirmed 359 recoveries and nine fatalities during the past 24 hours.



The overall death toll now stands at 3,282 while recoveries have climbed to over 64,000.