ISIS Suicide Bomber Kills One Iraqi Officer, Injures Several near Makhmour

One Iraqi officer was killed and several others were injured in an ISIS attack on Saturday outside Makhmour, north of Kirkuk.
The attack was carried out by an ISIS suicide bomber who detonated his explosive vest while a convoy of the Iraqi army was passing by Garraw village, a source said.
It was not clear if there were other ISIS militants to engage the armed forces.
