Unidentified Object Explodes near Baghdad Airport

An explosion hit the military facilities near Baghdad International Airport on Saturday morning, local sources said.
The explosion was carried out by an unidentified object in an area housing Iraqi military compounds.
No one was hurt and the blast caused no serious damages.
The source added that the object that caused the explosion was not clear, whether it was a projectile or a planted device.
