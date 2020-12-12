KRG Delegation to Meet with Iraqi PM, Parliament Speaker in Baghdad

A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is scheduled to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi on Saturday.
The KRG delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani is in Baghdad since Thursday in search of a fair and durable solution to the prolonged disputes between the regional and federal governments.
A source said Iraqi ministers of oil, finance, and foreign affairs will also attend today’s negotiations between the KRG delegation and Iraqi PM and parliament speaker.
