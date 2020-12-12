Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 12 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 12 December 2020 03:54 PM

Hundreds protest against Kurdish authorities in northeast Iraq

krg protest

Hundreds protested in Iraq’s northeastern city of Sulaimaniyah on Friday against Kurdish authorities they accuse of being corrupt and causing a major fiscal crisis.
Protests against the Kurdish regional government (KRG) and the region’s main parties broke out last week after months of delayed public sector salaries and pay cuts.
Following days of demonstrations in towns and villages in the Sulaimaniyah region, hundreds gathered outside a local government building in the provincial capital on Friday.
“I came to protest for my salaries and for my children’s lives. We’ve had enough of this suffering,” Fatima Hassan, a 25-year-old public sector worker, told an AFP correspondent there.
Crowds of protesters around her yelled chants in Kurdish against local authorities, accusing them of corruption.
They attempted to block off the wide boulevard around the building, but riot police quickly deployed and used tear gas to try to disperse the demonstrators.

 

Piman Ezzedin, a former lawmaker in the Kurdish region’s autonomous parliament and a member of the opposition Goran (Change) Movement, said security forces had detained around a dozen organizers of Friday’s rally just as it was starting, around 1:30 p.m. local (1030 GMT).
A relative of the former lawmaker told AFP that Ezzedin was subsequently detained.
Even before the 2003 invasion that toppled Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, the Kurdish region in the north had been developing as an autonomous zone, with Western backing.
Following Saddam’s ouster, the region tried to draw in investments from multinational energy companies while expanding its public sector payroll — creating a major debt crisis.


Related Stories
Read
Israeli action in Syria part of escalating war with Iran

Chemical weapons watchdog criticizes Syria over 19 issues 12 December 2020 04:02 PM

Rouhollah Zam

Iran executes French-based dissident journalist captured last year 12 December 2020 03:45 PM

erdogan

Iran protests to Turkey over remarks by Erdogan in Azerbaijan 12 December 2020 03:42 PM

6

US Senate passes National Defense Authorization Act that includes sanctions on Russia & Turkey 11 December 2020 09:34 PM

3

British defense secretary says ‘tough choices’ are coming due on spending 11 December 2020 07:20 PM

1

Hasakah: Car Bomb Kills Over 15 People 11 December 2020 07:02 PM

coronavirus

COVID-19 kills 232 more Iranians over past 24 hours 11 December 2020 03:07 PM

deter

Pentagon orders B-52 flights to Middle East to deter Iran 10 December 2020 07:29 PM

Comments