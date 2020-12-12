Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 12 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 12 December 2020 03:45 PM

Iran executes French-based dissident journalist captured last year

Rouhollah Zam

Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017, was executed on Saturday, Iran’s state television reported.

 

Iran said on Tuesday its Supreme Court had upheld the death sentence of Zam, who was captured in 2019 after years in exile. His Amadnews feed had more than one million followers.


State TV said on Saturday Zam, “director of the counter-revolutionary Amadnews network, was hanged this morning”.


France and human rights groups had condemned the Supreme Court’s decision.
On Saturday, press advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the execution.

“RSF is outraged at this new crime of Iranian justice and sees (Supreme Leader Ayatollah) @ali_khamenei as the mastermind of this execution,” the group tweeted.


The son of a pro-reform Shi’ite cleric, Zam fled Iran and was given asylum in France.


In October 2019, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps said it had trapped Zam in a “complex operation using intelligence deception.” It did not say where the operation took place.


Nour News, a news agency close to the Revolutionary Guards, said last week that Zam was detained by Guards agents after he travelled to Iraq in September 2019 and brought to Iran.

Iranian officials have accused the United States as well as Tehran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia and government opponents living in exile of stoking the unrest, which began in late 2017 as regional protests over economic hardship spread nationwide.


Officials said 21 people were killed during the unrest and thousands were arrested. The unrest was among the worst Iran has seen in decades, and was followed by even deadlier protests last year against fuel price rises.


Zam’s Amadnews feed was suspended by messaging service Telegram in 2018 for allegedly inciting violence but later reappeared under another name.

Related Stories
Read
Israeli action in Syria part of escalating war with Iran

Chemical weapons watchdog criticizes Syria over 19 issues 12 December 2020 04:02 PM

krg protest

Hundreds protest against Kurdish authorities in northeast Iraq 12 December 2020 03:54 PM

erdogan

Iran protests to Turkey over remarks by Erdogan in Azerbaijan 12 December 2020 03:42 PM

6

US Senate passes National Defense Authorization Act that includes sanctions on Russia & Turkey 11 December 2020 09:34 PM

3

British defense secretary says ‘tough choices’ are coming due on spending 11 December 2020 07:20 PM

1

Hasakah: Car Bomb Kills Over 15 People 11 December 2020 07:02 PM

coronavirus

COVID-19 kills 232 more Iranians over past 24 hours 11 December 2020 03:07 PM

deter

Pentagon orders B-52 flights to Middle East to deter Iran 10 December 2020 07:29 PM

Comments