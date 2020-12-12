Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 12 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 12 December 2020 01:02 AM

Years after ISIS, Iraqis forced out of camps into uncertain future

Capture
Last month, Iraqi authorities gave families displaced by the war against ISIS just 48 hours to pack up and leave the Al-Ishaki camp before it was closed.When the deadline expired, pick-up trucks and military vehicles arrived to take about 200 people back to their hometown.

Taama al-Owaisi and others who had lived for years in the camps did not want to leave but they say they were forced to.

An uncertain future awaits them – wrecked towns with no services, surrounded by paramilitaries who regard the returnees with suspicion for having survived life under ISIS.

Hundreds of thousands of people fled their homes during the conflict in northern Iraq, which started in 2014 when ISIS captured vast areas and imposed its own rule and ended in 2017 with the hardline Sunni Muslim group’s defeat by Iraqi forces backed by U.S. air power.

Cities, towns and villages - including Mosul, the capital of ISIS’s self-proclaimed caliphate - were left in ruins.

Owaisi now squats outside an abandoned railway station in Balad, about 90 km north of Bagdhad. His home is two miles away, but he dares not negotiate militia checkpoints to reach it.

Local people blame Shi’ite paramilitaries that control the predominantly Sunni area for abducting and killing eight men in October. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said then his government was chasing the perpetrators and said Iraq should avoid “sectarian rivalry”.

But his government is determined to close camps in most Iraqi provinces by the year’s end-end, a move rights groups say could leave 100,000 people homeless with no aid.

The migration ministry says the closures are part of a program of “safe and voluntary return” but critics say they are badly coordinated and premature while much former ISIS territory lies in ruins or under the control of groups hostile to those returning.

Owaisi is one of about 23,000 people who have been moved from formal camps with basic services to informal camps since mid-October, according to the U.N. migration agency.

Lahib Higel, senior analyst at International Crisis Group, said the government was “counting on someone else to take care of it, and by that I mean the international community”.

Migration minister Ivan Jabro denied anyone had been forced to return from camps. She said that returnees were offered help and support.

But more than a dozen displaced people in parts of northern Iraq including Balad, Mosul, Khazer and Qayyara said that they had not received any support from the government.

When the trucks dropped Owaisi and about 40 other families off at a new site in Balad, he said there was nothing there. The earth had not been bulldozed, rubble remained uncleared, and there was no water or electricity.

Families set up their own tents and created their own camp, according to seven people interviewed there.

International aid groups later arrived and provided food, and water. There was no sanitation at the site for almost two weeks. Women went to outdoor toilets only at night because the darkness gave them some privacy.

Mothers complained their children were becoming ill because of the cold. They have no electricity to switch on the heaters.
Related Stories
Read
5

Over 50 Catholic agencies coordinate aid for Syria and Iraq 11 December 2020 08:29 PM

4

COVID-19: Kurdistan Records Lowest Daily Infection Since July 11 December 2020 07:31 PM

2

Non-Indigenous Arabs Storm Kurdish Village in Kirkuk to Oust Locals 11 December 2020 07:19 PM

irq

Germany resumes flight services with Iraq and Kurdistan 11 December 2020 03:14 PM

krg protest

Kurdish leader blames Baghdad over wages as protests rage 10 December 2020 11:27 AM

_115975157_gettyimages-84720133

Court finds UK war crimes in Iraq 09 December 2020 11:46 PM

trump

Trump determined to designate pro-Iran groups as terrorist 09 December 2020 11:44 PM

pipeline blast

Two small Iraqi oil wells set ablaze in 'terrorist attack', ministry says 09 December 2020 11:01 PM

Comments