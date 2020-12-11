Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 11 December 2020
Friday، 11 December 2020 07:31 PM

COVID-19: Kurdistan Records Lowest Daily Infection Since July

The Kurdistan Region on Friday reported 197 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily infection rate since 27 July.

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry also confirmed 353 recoveries and six fatalities within the past 24 hours.

The total infections in Kurdistan now stands at 99,946, from which over 64,000 have recovered.

According to the latest updates, the overall death toll has now reached 3,273.

As of December 11, there remain 32,601 active cases across the four provinces of Kurdistan Region.
