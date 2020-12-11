Non-Indigenous Arabs Storm Kurdish Village in Kirkuk to Oust Locals

A large number of Arab men originally from the southern provinces of Iraq on Friday stormed the Kurdish village of Palkana in Kirkuk province to force the Kurdish families out of their ancestral land.



A local source said that the Arabs were backed by the Iraqi police forces and militias of Hashd al-Shaabi, standing just outside the village.



“They are planning to attack the original residents of Palkana and seize their homes and farmlands,” a source said.



Since the Kurdish families are determined to defend their ancestral land, a violent confrontation is highly possible if no government intervention is made.