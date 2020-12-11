Hasakah: Car Bomb Kills Over 15 People

More than 15 people, including three Turkish soldiers, were killed as a result of a car bomb explosion in Syria's Hasakah province, a war monitor revealed on Thursday.



The incident took place in Ras al-Ain (Sare Kaniye), which is under the control of the Turkish forces and Ankara-backed Syrian militias, where at least 16 people were killed, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.



A Turkish officer and two soldiers, as well as a couple of civilians, were among the victims, SOHR added.



"They are: three Turkish soldiers, including an officer, at least two civilians, and 11 people of civilian police and the Sultan Murad faction," the Britain-based monitoring group said.



"All of whom were killed in a car-bomb explosion at a joint checkpoint between the civilian police and the Sultan Murad faction at the entrance to Ras al-Ain."



Moreover, the death toll is likely to rise as 12 other people were also injured in the car bomb attack, some of whom are said to be in critical health conditions.