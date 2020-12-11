Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 11 December 2020
Friday، 11 December 2020 03:07 PM

COVID-19 kills 232 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 232 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 51,727.


Some 9,549 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 5,760 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.


She said that a total of 1,092,407 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 787,853 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.


Some 1,408 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

