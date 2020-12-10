Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 10 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 10 December 2020 11:27 AM

Kurdish leader blames Baghdad over wages as protests rage

krg protest
The prime minister of Iraq’s northern Kurdish-run region on Wednesday blamed the federal government in Baghdad for delaying crucial budget transfers as violent protests over salary payments left eight dead in the past week.
Also on Wednesday, two explosions targeted an oil field in northern Kirkuk province in what the Oil Ministry called a terrorist attack. No casualties were immediately reported in the blasts. The area is disputed between Baghdad and the Kurdish region, and Daesh militants routinely exploit security gaps there.
Karim Hattab, the undersecretary for extraction at the ministry, said two wells were targeted in the Khabbaz oil field and caused a fire. Firefighting teams from state-run North Oil Company and security forces were dispatched to the scene, the ministry added. The field produces 2,000 barrels per day.
In the province of Sulimaniyah in recent days, hundreds have been protesting in multiple towns against two main Kurdish political blocs over public salary payment delays and perceived corruption. Iraq’s semi-official High Commission for Human Rights says a total of eight protesters were killed in the areas of Chamchamal, Kefri Darbendikan, Khormal and Saidsadiq. Demonstrators burned down party headquarters and other public offices.
Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish-controlled region, said the right to peaceful protest was “vital” and condemned the violence as “unacceptable,” in a statement.
“It is our shared responsibility to maintain the safety and security of everyone, including protesters and public and private property,” he said.
The protests are largely driven by angry unemployed youth and public sector workers who have not been paid because of a severe fiscal crisis. The Kurdish administration has only paid four months of wages since the start of 2020, and has deducted 21% from the monthly pay to public workers.
Barzani’s statement blamed the federal government, saying it has not made budget transfers needed to make wage payments.
“For many months now we have worked hard to reach a fair constitutional settlement with the federal government,” he said. “We have not left any excuses for Baghdad to fail to deliver it’s obligations to Kurdistan.”
Previous governments in Baghdad have withheld budget allocations to the Kurdish region as punishment for its independent oil export policy. Apart from the federal transfers, the region’s oil exports are its main source of revenue. Under a new agreement inked earlier this year, the Kurdish region was to receive a share of the state budget, in exchange for half its customs revenues.
The federal government, meanwhile, has been crippled by a severe liquidity crisis in the wake of spiraling oil prices that have slashed state coffers. Iraqi lawmakers passed a second emergency internal borrowing bill last month, enabling Baghdad to access $10 billion indirectly from the country’s foreign currency reserves.
But the law’s adoption sparked a political crisis between Baghdad and Irbil, where the Kurdish regional government is based. Kurdish lawmakers nearly boycotted the vote after some of the other lawmakers sought to halt allocations to the northern region’s administration.
“We have shown our willingness in practice to work with the budget deficit law despite reservations on its content and the way in which it was passed,” Barzani said. “We expect reciprocal steps from Baghdad to reach and implement an agreement.”
The UN on Tuesday condemned the violence in Sulimaniyah, calling for an investigation and urging Kurdish leaders to “safeguard the freedoms of assembly and expression.”
Related Stories
Read
_115975157_gettyimages-84720133

Court finds UK war crimes in Iraq 09 December 2020 11:46 PM

trump

Trump determined to designate pro-Iran groups as terrorist 09 December 2020 11:44 PM

pipeline blast

Two small Iraqi oil wells set ablaze in 'terrorist attack', ministry says 09 December 2020 11:01 PM

44444

Iraq's Kurdish region to hand over oil to Baghdad-Minister 09 December 2020 02:54 PM

333333

7 People Killed in Iraqi Demonstration 09 December 2020 02:50 PM

22_09_2020_12_09_08_2003415

Iraq's northern Khabbaz field on fire after two wells targeted in terrorist attack: official 09 December 2020 02:36 PM

1111

PM Barzani Blames External Sides for Exploiting, Derailing Peaceful Protests 09 December 2020 02:29 PM

b261bde6c4372b84dd2fa63e06f3bf08_L

Explosive Remnant Blast Kills Two Children in Sinjar 09 December 2020 02:27 PM

Comments