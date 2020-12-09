Trump determined to designate pro-Iran groups as terrorist

President Donald Trump wants his years in the White House to be remembered as the most anti-Iranian in the recent history of the US.

He does not want to launch a war against Tehran, but he wants to make tough statements that include practical actions to contain Iran.

In this regard, there are serious attempts now being pushed forward in Washington to classify both the pro-Iranian Houthis in Yemen and the Badr militia in Iraq as terrorist groups.

There are many important implications for such a strategy. It is also critical to mention that there are those who oppose the Trump administration designating these two groups as terror organizations.