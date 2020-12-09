Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 10 December 2020
Breaking
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 09 December 2020 10:49 PM

ICC closes probe into abuse of Iraqis by British troops

British troops Iraq
The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor said Wednesday she is closing a preliminary probe into allegations of killings and torture of Iraqi prisoners by British troops from 2003-2008 and will not open a full-scale investigation because UK authorities have investigated the allegations.
The global court only takes on cases of crimes against humanity, war crimes and other serious international offenses if a member state is unwilling or unable to investigate them or has carried out investigations that were not genuine with a view to shielding suspects from justice.
In a statement, Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said her office confirmed that there is “a reasonable basis to believe that members of the British armed forces committed the war crimes of wilful killing, torture, inhuman/cruel treatment, outrages upon personal dignity, and rape and/or other forms of sexual violence” against Iraqi detainees.
But Bensouda added that two British probes into the allegations meant her office “could not conclude that the UK authorities had remained inactive.”
ICC prosecutors then analyzed whether the UK investigations were genuine. Bensouda said her office “could not substantiate allegations that the UK investigative and prosecutorial bodies had engaged in shielding, based on a careful scrutiny of the information before it.”
The global court had been looking into the Iraqi allegations since 2014. Bensouda noted that UK probes have examined thousands of allegations but have not yet led to any prosecutions.
A UN committee last year called for an independent public inquiry to investigate allegations of unlawful killings and torture by British troops in Iraq. The UN’s Committee Against Torture also said that Britain should refrain from passing laws that would grant amnesty or pardons related to torture.
It said there had been no war crimes prosecutions resulting from the investigations by Britain’s Iraq Historic Allegations Team despite some 3,400 allegations of crimes by British forces from the 2003 invasion of Iraq until 2009.
