Iraq's northern Khabbaz field on fire after two wells targeted in terrorist attack: official

Two oil wells in Iraq's northern Khabbaz field in Kirkuk province are on fire after they were targeted by explosive devices, an oil ministry official said Dec. 9, a week after an attack on one of the tanks in the small northern Siniyeh refinery temporarily set it ablaze.

Efforts are underway to contain the fire at the two oil wells, which produce no more than 2,000 b/d, deputy oil minister Karim Hattab said in an oil ministry statement.

ISIS group claimed responsibility for the Nov. 29 bomb attack on the Siniyeh refinery, which set one of its tanks on fire and led to a temporary disruption of operations at the facility.



A resurgent ISIS has intensified attacks on foreign targets and personnel this year. Iraqi troops defeated ISIS fighters in the 2014-2017 war, but their resurfacing has alarmed foreign missions in Iraq, which is still reeling from the aftermath of the war.



ISIS destroyed a number of energy facilities during the 2014-2017 war, some of which are still being rebuilt by the cash-strapped Iraqi government.