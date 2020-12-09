Explosive Remnant Blast Kills Two Children in Sinjar

Two children were killed on Wednesday in a blast caused by an explosive material left from the ISIS war.
Head of Sinjar Hospital said that two other children were injured in the blast.
“The incident occurred in the surroundings of Qabouse village where the four children found the explosive material and messed with it,” Dilshad Ali said.
The killed children were brothers.
