Iraqi security forces have captured a senior member of the ISIS in Daquq district, south of Kirkuk province, the police said on Tuesday.

Amir Nouri, a spokesperson for Kirkuk Police, pointed out that the city's intelligence service forces managed to capture the militant who was said to be a commander of the jihadist group.



The jihadist has confessed to have participated in several terrorist activities against the security forces in Daquq area, according to the spokesperson.