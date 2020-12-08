Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 09 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 08 December 2020 10:04 PM

U.S. to blacklist Iranian official, university -U.S. official

Pompeo

The United States imposed terrorism sanctions on Iran’s envoy to the Houthis, describing Hasan Irlu’s recent dispatch to Yemen as a signal Tehran plans to increase its support to the Houthis and make it harder to resolve the five-year war in the Gulf state.

 

The U.S. Treasury, confirming a Reuters report, described Irlu as an official of Iran’s elite Quds Force, the overseas arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a central element in Tehran’s efforts to project its power in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East.


The Treasury also imposed terrorism-related sanctions on Iran’s Al-Mustafa International University, which it said uses its branches around the world as a Quds Force recruitment platform for intelligence collection and operations.


It also blacklisted Yousef Ali Muraj, an Iran-based Pakistani citizen whom the Treasury accused of supporting Quds Force efforts to carry out operations in the Middle East and the United States.

 

Irlu, Muraj and the university were all targeted under U.S. Executive Order 13224, which allows Washington to block the assets of foreign individuals and entities that commit, or pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism.


The decision to target Irlu, who was sent to Iran earlier this year to serve as Iran’s envoy to Yemen’s Houthi movement, appears in part a signal to the Houthis, who have been battling a Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen since 2015.


“Iran’s support for the Houthis fuels the conflict in Yemen and exacerbates the country’s instability,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

“By dispatching Irlu to Yemen, the (Quds Force) is signaling its intent to increase support to the Houthis and further complicate international efforts to reach a negotiated settlement to the conflict.”

 

The United Nations is trying to revive peace talks stalled since late 2018 to end a war that has been in a military deadlock for years, with the Houthis holding the capital, Sanaa, and most big urban centers.


Washington and Saudi Arabia see the Yemeni group as an extension of Iranian influence in the region. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, in an effort to support the Saudis, had threatened to blacklist the Houthi movement.


As a result of Tuesday’s action, all property of those designated, as well as any entities that are 50 percent or more owned by them, that fall under U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S persons are generally prohibited from dealing with them.

 

In addition, foreign banks that knowingly facilitate significant transactions for them, or people who provide material support to them, risk losing access to the U.S. financial system or having their own property blocked.



Related Stories
Read
US sanctions Iran

U.S. says no sanctions penalty on humanitarian aid for Iran 08 December 2020 10:01 PM

AstraZeneca

Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective 08 December 2020 09:55 PM

nawaf

Kuwait emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid as PM - state media 08 December 2020 02:27 PM

Rouhollah Zam

Iran upholds death sentence against France-based journalist it caught last year 08 December 2020 12:51 PM

Khamenei

Iranian official denies rumours of decline in supreme leader's health 07 December 2020 09:01 PM

2376221-379325516

German-Iranian mother facing ‘human rights abuse’ at hands of Iran: daughter 07 December 2020 07:25 PM

thumbs_b_c_e389ce008a64ecab37cb6cb489bd2087

Iran says AI, ‘satellite-controlled’ gun used to kill nuclear scientist 07 December 2020 07:18 PM

1097a95fc312e0ec41ce06a00b688f9e_L

Young Kurdish Man Executed in Iranian Prison 07 December 2020 04:45 PM

Comments