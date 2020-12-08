Kurdistan Reports 356 New Coronavirus Infections, 595 Recoveries

The health ministry of Kurdistan Region on Tuesday confirmed 356 new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours while reporting 595 recoveries.



The ministry said in its daily report that nine patients had died from the novel virus, bringing the overall death tall up to 3,243.



According to the latest updates, 99,214 people were infected with COVID-19 since early March when the pandemic hit the Kurdistan Region.



Out of the total number of infections, over 63,000 people have recovered and nearly 33,000 remain as active cases.