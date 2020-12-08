Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 09 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 08 December 2020 04:31 PM

Kurdistan Reports 356 New Coronavirus Infections, 595 Recoveries

326c37e8f5f346b8bdd722a2a5ff7fbc_L
The health ministry of Kurdistan Region on Tuesday confirmed 356 new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours while reporting 595 recoveries.

The ministry said in its daily report that nine patients had died from the novel virus, bringing the overall death tall up to 3,243.

According to the latest updates, 99,214 people were infected with COVID-19 since early March when the pandemic hit the Kurdistan Region.

Out of the total number of infections, over 63,000 people have recovered and nearly 33,000 remain as active cases.
Related Stories
Read
image_kbn28h21p

Protester killed in Iraq's Kurdistan region after days of unrest 08 December 2020 04:27 PM

1

PM Barzani Welcomes Pope Francis’ Plan to Visit Kurdistan 08 December 2020 04:13 PM

1

KRG Expresses Commitment to Iraq’s Budget Deficit Law Despite Concerns 08 December 2020 04:11 PM

1

KDP, PUK, Gorran Meet in Erbil 08 December 2020 04:09 PM

1

Iraq Signs Agreements with Saudi Arabia 08 December 2020 04:06 PM

krg protest

Protester killed in Iraq's Kurdistan region after days of unrest 07 December 2020 09:26 PM

saudi

Saudi commerce min.: Riyadh keen to establish economic ties with Iraq 07 December 2020 07:04 PM

iraq

Iraqi president, Saudi commerce minister discuss bilateral relations 07 December 2020 07:00 PM

Comments