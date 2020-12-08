PM Barzani Welcomes Pope Francis’ Plan to Visit Kurdistan

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has welcomed Pope Francis’ plan to visit the Kurdistan Region and Iraq early in 2021.



Iraq’s foreign ministry said on Monday that Pope Francis will visit the country from 5 to 8 March next year.



“I look forward to His Holiness Pope Francis planned visit to Kurdistan Region and Iraq in March,” PM Barzani wrote on Twitter.



“During my visit to the Vatican in February I told him about Kurdistan and our values of peace and tolerance. I hope he can see this in person,” he added.



This will be the first papal visit to Iraq which will take place during multiple challenges facing the nation.