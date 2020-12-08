KRG Expresses Commitment to Iraq’s Budget Deficit Law Despite Concerns

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will be committed to the implementation of Iraq’s budget deficit law which was passed by the parliament earlier in November in the absence of the Kurdistan’s representatives.



KRG’s Minister of Finance and Economy, Awat Sheikh Janab, said in a press conference on Tuesday that he had sent a letter to counterparts in Baghdad to show Erbil’s readiness to abide by the new law.



He revealed that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani had also informed Iraq’s PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi that the KRG will fulfill its obligations articulated in the budget deficit law in return for its financial entitlements.



Janab further revealed that the KRG has asked Baghdad to form a joint technical committee to facilitate the implementation of the deficit law.



With this move, the Kurdistan Region has now left the option to reach a comprehensive deal over the budgetary disputes to the federal government.