KDP, PUK, Gorran Meet in Erbil

Delegations from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and Change Movement (Gorran) met in a trilateral meeting on Tuesday in Erbil.
The meeting was hosted by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, according to his press office.
The three ruling parties discussed Erbil-Baghdad negotiations, Kurdistan domestic challenges, and Iraq’s 2021 budget bill, the details of which will be revealed to the media after the meeting.
