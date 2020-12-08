Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 09 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 08 December 2020 04:09 PM

KDP, PUK, Gorran Meet in Erbil

1
Delegations from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and Change Movement (Gorran) met in a trilateral meeting on Tuesday in Erbil.

The meeting was hosted by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, according to his press office.

The three ruling parties discussed Erbil-Baghdad negotiations, Kurdistan domestic challenges, and Iraq’s 2021 budget bill, the details of which will be revealed to the media after the meeting.
Related Stories
Read
326c37e8f5f346b8bdd722a2a5ff7fbc_L

Kurdistan Reports 356 New Coronavirus Infections, 595 Recoveries 08 December 2020 04:31 PM

image_kbn28h21p

Protester killed in Iraq's Kurdistan region after days of unrest 08 December 2020 04:27 PM

1

PM Barzani Welcomes Pope Francis’ Plan to Visit Kurdistan 08 December 2020 04:13 PM

1

KRG Expresses Commitment to Iraq’s Budget Deficit Law Despite Concerns 08 December 2020 04:11 PM

1

Iraq Signs Agreements with Saudi Arabia 08 December 2020 04:06 PM

krg protest

Protester killed in Iraq's Kurdistan region after days of unrest 07 December 2020 09:26 PM

saudi

Saudi commerce min.: Riyadh keen to establish economic ties with Iraq 07 December 2020 07:04 PM

iraq

Iraqi president, Saudi commerce minister discuss bilateral relations 07 December 2020 07:00 PM

Comments