Wednesday, 09 December 2020
Tuesday، 08 December 2020 04:06 PM

Iraq Signs Agreements with Saudi Arabia

1
Baghdad and Riyadh on Monday signed two agreements to set up a metal grain silo and to build a hospital in Iraq, a report said.

The grain silo is said to be set up in the Iraqi province of al-Diwania while the hospital will be established in Anbar province, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday sponsored the Saudi-Iraqi Businessmen Forum in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

The Saudi delegation discussed closer cooperations between Baghdad and Riyadh in various fields, the report added.
