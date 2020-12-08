Iraq Signs Agreements with Saudi Arabia

Baghdad and Riyadh on Monday signed two agreements to set up a metal grain silo and to build a hospital in Iraq, a report said.



The grain silo is said to be set up in the Iraqi province of al-Diwania while the hospital will be established in Anbar province, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday sponsored the Saudi-Iraqi Businessmen Forum in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.



The Saudi delegation discussed closer cooperations between Baghdad and Riyadh in various fields, the report added.