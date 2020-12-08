Iraq Signs Agreements with Saudi Arabia

Baghdad and Riyadh on Monday signed two agreements to set up a metal grain silo and to build a hospital in Iraq, a report said.
The grain silo is said to be set up in the Iraqi province of al-Diwania while the hospital will be established in Anbar province, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday sponsored the Saudi-Iraqi Businessmen Forum in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.
The Saudi delegation discussed closer cooperations between Baghdad and Riyadh in various fields, the report added.
The grain silo is said to be set up in the Iraqi province of al-Diwania while the hospital will be established in Anbar province, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday sponsored the Saudi-Iraqi Businessmen Forum in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.
The Saudi delegation discussed closer cooperations between Baghdad and Riyadh in various fields, the report added.