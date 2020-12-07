Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 08 December 2020
Monday، 07 December 2020 07:25 PM

German-Iranian mother facing ‘human rights abuse’ at hands of Iran: daughter

A German woman fighting to free her 66-year-old mother from an Iranian prison has pleaded with Germany to “end the human rights abuse” and intervene in the case.


In an interview with the UK-based newspaper The Guardian, Mariam Claren said she feared for the health of her mother, Nahid Taghavi.


Their last communication included advice about wearing a sweater on holiday. However, following that conversation, Claren’s life was thrown into turmoil and she is now fighting to free her mother from Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, where an alarming number of dual-national citizens are detained.

