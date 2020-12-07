Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 08 December 2020
Monday، 07 December 2020 07:18 PM

Iran says AI, ‘satellite-controlled’ gun used to kill nuclear scientist

The assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist last month was carried out remotely with artificial intelligence and a machine gun equipped with a “satellite-controlled smart system”, Iranian news agencies quoted a senior Iranian commander as saying.


Ali Fadavi, the deputy commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, told Iranian news agencies that Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was driving when a weapon opened fire on his car on a highway near Tehran. The weapon “zoomed in on Fakhrizadeh” using an “advanced camera”, Fadavi said. “No terrorists were present on the ground.”

Fadavi’s account is the most explicit yet of claims first made last week that the attack was conducted remotely. The claims have not been verified and have been treated with a degree of scepticism in the west.

