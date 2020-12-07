Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 08 December 2020
Monday، 07 December 2020 07:04 PM

Saudi commerce min.: Riyadh keen to establish economic ties with Iraq

Riyadh is keen to establish commercial, economic and investment relations with Iraq, according to the Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi.


Al-Qasabi expressed his country's keenness to establish economic relations with Iraq during the launch of the Iraqi-Saudi Businessmen Forum.


An official Saudi delegation arrived in Baghdad headed by Al-Qasabi, and includes representatives of ministries, institutions and government sectors, as well as a commercial and economic delegation that includes a number of companies.

