Iraqi president, Saudi commerce minister discuss bilateral relations

Iraq and Saudi Arabia asserted the close relationship between the two countries and the potential ways of enhancing bilateral ties across all sectors.

This came during a meeting between Iraqi President Barham Salih and Saudi Arabia Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid al-Qasabi on Monday.



Al-Qasabi passed on to Salih, the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud.



Salih asked Minister al-Qasabi to convey his greetings to the Saudi royals in turn.



President Salih emphasized the importance of the latter and stated that, in order for these to make an impact, agreements and memorandums of understanding in terms of investments and commercial exchanges needed to be developed in, addition to the cooperation and coordination in the interests of the citizens of both countries.



Participants at the meeting hailed the depth and development of the relationship between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, and highlighted both countries' eagerness to develop this further, in areas such as the relationship between Iraq and the Gulf Cooperation Council - GCC.



They agreed on the importance that Iraq remain a stable, secure and sovereign state and have a good relationship with neighboring Muslim states for it is a fundamental part of building regional security and promoting development.



Minister al-Qasabi thanked President Salih and confirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to Iraq’s stability and his country’s support of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in investment and financial matters, in a way that would mostly benefit both countries’ citizens.