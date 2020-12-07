Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 07 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 07 December 2020 04:46 PM

Iraq reports 1,680 new Covid-19 cases, 564,200 in total

I_9675d215-6image_story
The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported 1,680 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 564,200.

The ministry also reported 21 new deaths and 1,910 more recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 12,432 and the total recoveries to 493,567, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

A total of 3,671,654 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 31,823 done during the day, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry spokesman Sayf al-Badr commented in a press release on reports which said that some students were infected with coronavirus days after the start of the new school year.

"The possibility of recording coronavirus infections among students was expected, and we were ready to deal with such a situation before the start of the school year. We have prepared teams to detect symptoms of the coronavirus so that we can isolate the infected," al-Badr said.

Al-Badr warned that the health decisions of the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi are clear, and any school will be closed if it does not abide by the decisions.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

China has been helping Iraq fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.
Related Stories
Read
d134cab42d61e399d104dfeeb13a7dea_L

Kurdistan Parliament to Send Delegation to Baghdad Amid Budget Talks 07 December 2020 04:39 PM

thumbs_b_c_06e05ef44451854d15ef5b4914f2d5bd

Turkey 'neutralizes' 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq 07 December 2020 04:28 PM

7ead7b13f54ec9dee3a69f371d64228b_L

Pope Francis to Visit Iraq Next March 07 December 2020 04:15 PM

ff68dd45ce2b12d4094d6c7a9c863ce7_L

Turkish Airstrike Leaves Two Villages without Power in Duhok 07 December 2020 04:12 PM

1111

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Receives US Envoy 07 December 2020 03:35 PM

5

KRG Reports 377 New Coronavirus Cases, 10 Fatalities 06 December 2020 04:48 PM

4

KDP, PUK Meet to Discuss Bilateral Ties, Disputes with Baghdad 06 December 2020 04:45 PM

3

Iraq demands forming a committee to follow up on the outcomes of the Kuwait Donors Conference 06 December 2020 02:20 PM

Comments