Young Kurdish Man Executed in Iranian Prison

Iranian authorities on Monday executed a young Kurdish man in Mahabad central prison, a monitoring group said.



Kamal Asghari was previously sentenced to death over homicide. He was arrested along with two other people for murdering their friend in September 2017.



The other two convicts were also given death penalties, but one of them was reportedly killed under torture after a riot at Mahabad prison, according to Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.



The monitoring group said the third convict is likely to be executed next Wednesday, December 16.