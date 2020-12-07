Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 07 December 2020
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
Monday، 07 December 2020 04:45 PM

Young Kurdish Man Executed in Iranian Prison

Iranian authorities on Monday executed a young Kurdish man in Mahabad central prison, a monitoring group said.

Kamal Asghari was previously sentenced to death over homicide. He was arrested along with two other people for murdering their friend in September 2017.

The other two convicts were also given death penalties, but one of them was reportedly killed under torture after a riot at Mahabad prison, according to Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.

The monitoring group said the third convict is likely to be executed next Wednesday, December 16.
