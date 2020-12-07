Kurdistan Parliament to Send Delegation to Baghdad Amid Budget Talks

A delegation from the Kurdistan Region Parliament is set to visit Baghdad next week amid Erbil-Baghdad negotiations on the 2021 budget bill.



Hemin Hawrami, deputy speaker of Kurdistan Region parliament told reporters that the goal is to convey support for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation for negotiations with Baghdad.



During the visit, the parliamentary delegation will hold separate meetings with top government officials and counterparts at the legislature.



Iraq’s council of ministers is expected to finalize the 2021 budget bill today and prepare it for submission to the parliament. The bill will also include KRG’s share from the federal budget.