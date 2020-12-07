Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 07 December 2020
Monday، 07 December 2020 04:15 PM

Pope Francis to Visit Iraq Next March

Pope Francis will visit Iraq from 5 to 8 March 2021 to deliver the message of peace and tolerance, according to Iraq’s ministry of foreign affairs.

“The Pope’s visit to Iraq, Mesopotamia, the land of Messengers and Prophets, and the homeland of Ur and Prophet Abraham represents a historic event and is considered support for all Iraqis,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry said Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq will deliver message of peace, tolerance, diversity, and unity against extremism in Iraq and the entire region.
