Monday, 07 December 2020
Monday، 07 December 2020 04:12 PM

Turkish Airstrike Leaves Two Villages without Power in Duhok

Turkish warplanes carried out multiple airstrikes in the border areas of Batifa, Duhok province of Kurdistan Region.

According to local officials, the airstrikes, which occurred soon after midnight on Sunday, damaged the power grid in the region and left at least two villages without electricity.

Dilsher Abdulsattar, head of the local administration of Batifa, said that the Turkish warplanes were allegedly targeting the fighters of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Abdulsattar confirmed that no one was hurt in the airstrikes.
