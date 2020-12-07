Iraqi Parliament Speaker Receives US Envoy

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi on Sunday received the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller in Baghdad where they discussed the security cooperations among other topics.



During the meeting, Tueller reiterated Washington's commitment to strengthening partnership and deepening the relationship for a safe and stable Iraq, Halbousi's office said in a statement, as cited by Shafaq News.



The pair shed light on the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Washington, including strengthening cooperations in the security and economic fields, while discussing the issue of the displaced people, stressing on the prolonged support for a safe return of the IDPs to their places of origin.