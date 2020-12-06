Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 06 December 2020
Sunday، 06 December 2020 04:48 PM

KRG Reports 377 New Coronavirus Cases, 10 Fatalities

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry on Sunday confirmed 377 new cases of COVID-19 detected within the past 24 hours.

The ministry said in its daily report that 10 patients had also succumbed to the virus in the past day.

Meanwhile, 326 people have recovered from the pandemic disease to bring the total number of recoveries up to 62,288.

According to the latest updates, 98,486 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the Kurdistan Region since the outbreak of the disease.

The overall death toll now stands at 3,222, the ministry said.
