KDP, PUK Meet to Discuss Bilateral Ties, Disputes with Baghdad

Delegations from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) met on Sunday in Sulaymaniyah to discuss a range of issues, including their bilateral ties and the ongoing negotiations with Baghdad to address the prolonged disputes.



The KDP and PUK delegations emphasized on the importance of joint efforts to help securing the rights of the Kurdistan Region through peaceful dialogue with the federal government of Iraq, according to a joint statement released after the meeting.



They also agreed to hold a trilateral meeting, between the KDP, PUK, and Change Movement (Gorran), next Tuesday at the Kurdistan Region Presidency headquarter.



The meeting will be dedicated to unify the efforts to defend the Kurdistan Regional Government’s(KRG) efforts in Baghdad to resolve the disputes which have affected the public servant salaries in Kurdistan.



The 2021 budget bill of Iraq, which is expected to be submitted to the parliament in the coming days, was also discussed between the delegations.