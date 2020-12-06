Coalition Airstrike Kills Six ISIS Militants in Kirkuk

An airstrike carried out by the US-led Global Coalition on Sunday killed at least six ISIS militants in the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk.
Iraqi army confirmed the report and said the jihadists were targeted inside a tunnel in Sarjoun.
Sarjoun falls in the areas between Kirkuk, Salahaddin, and Diyala provinces, known as “death triangle”.
