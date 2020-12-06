Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 06 December 2020
Sunday، 06 December 2020 01:50 PM

Coalition Airstrike Kills Six ISIS Militants in Kirkuk

1
An airstrike carried out by the US-led Global Coalition on Sunday killed at least six ISIS militants in the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk.

Iraqi army confirmed the report and said the jihadists were targeted inside a tunnel in Sarjoun.

Sarjoun falls in the areas between Kirkuk, Salahaddin, and Diyala provinces, known as “death triangle”.
