Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 06 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 06 December 2020 04:41 AM

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report

Capture
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may have transferred power to his son amid concerns over his declining health, Iranian journalist Momahad Ahwaze reported Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Ahwaze wrote in Arabic that sources in Iran were concerned regarding the 81-year-old leader's health, and those close to him are reportedly "very concerned" over his deteriorating condition.
 

As such, his powers have reportedly been transferred to his son, Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, aged 51, who currently oversees several important security and intelligence departments in the country.


European sources have pegged Mojtaba as a potential successor to the supreme leader's position for over 10 years, and British news outlet The Guardian even dubbed him "the gatekeeper to Iran's supreme leader" in a 2009 article.

Ahwaze noted that it is unclear what has caused recent deterioration in the supreme leader's condition overnight, though he did suspect it could be prostate cancer.

Khamenei's deteriorating health has also reportedly seen the supreme leader cancel some important meetings, such as a recently scheduled meeting with President Hassan Rouhani, according to Ahwaze.



Related Stories
Read
626c7b8ca1504091a2bf0cc4256af166

After troop cuts in Iraq and Afghanistan, Trump orders pullout from Somalia 05 December 2020 03:05 PM

ship

Cargo ship attacked off Yemen under unclear circumstances 05 December 2020 02:14 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran's coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000 - health ministry 05 December 2020 02:10 PM

protest Iran

Iran Supreme Court to retry three linked to 2019 protests - news agency 05 December 2020 02:08 PM

Houthis in Yemen

U.S. considering blacklist for Yemen's Houthis - Oman foreign minister 05 December 2020 02:06 PM

download

Pompeo says violence levels in Afghanistan 'unacceptably high' 04 December 2020 07:54 PM

2020-637426046904427318-442

Hundreds of Ethiopian immigrants get warm welcome in Israel 03 December 2020 08:35 PM

zarif

Iran ready to show goodwill if U.S., Europe abide by nuclear deal: Zarif 03 December 2020 05:24 PM

Comments