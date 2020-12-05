Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 06 December 2020
ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack
Saturday، 05 December 2020 02:14 PM

Cargo ship attacked off Yemen under unclear circumstances

A cargo ship traveling past Yemen in the Gulf of Aden came under attack under unclear circumstances, maritime authorities said Saturday.
The Gulf of Aden is a crucial route for global trade, and has seen a number of Somali pirate attacks that have mostly stopped in recent years.
The ship ended up off the small port city of Nishtun in Yemen’s far east after coming under attack early Saturday morning, according to an alert from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization that is overseen by Britain’s Royal Navy.
“Vessel and crew are safe,” the organization said.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The British Defense Ministry declined to elaborate on the attack. The US Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, which patrols Mideast waterways, said it was aware of the incident, but declined to comment further.
Ambrey Intelligence, a British private maritime intelligence firm, identified the vessel attacked as the MV Hasan, a cargo ship flagged out of Sierra Leone that had been on its way to Salalah, Oman.
The Hasan is registered to Oasis Shipping Co., a Marshall Islands-registered firm with an address linking it to a Beirut address for Barhoum Maritime Co. A similarly named company also operates out of Tartous, Syria. The company could not be immediately reached for comment.
The eastern part of Yemen where the ship was attacked is held by the country’s internationally recognized government, amid a yearslong civil war.
In late November, a mine in the Red Sea off Saudi Arabia’s coast near Yemen exploded and damaged an oil tanker. Suspicion immediately fell on Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who hold the capital, Sanaa, and have been identified by United Nations experts as using seamines in the conflict.
















