Sunday, 06 December 2020
ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack
Saturday، 05 December 2020 02:08 PM

Iran Supreme Court to retry three linked to 2019 protests - news agency

Iran’s Supreme Court has agreed to retry three men over links to last year’s anti-government protests and whose death sentences have been suspended, the state IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.


It did not say when the trial would take place or identify the men, but Iran’s judiciary in July suspended the execution of Amirhossein Moradi, Mohammad Rajabi and Saeed Tamjidi.


Those three were arrested during protests in November 2019 over gasoline price hikes that quickly turned political, with protesters demanding that top officials step down.


Human rights activists had said the death sentences initially handed to the three men had been aimed at intimidating future protesters.


The judiciary’s decision to suspend the sentences, which were passed earlier this year, followed public anger that included the social media hashtag #do_not_execute.

