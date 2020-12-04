Khanaqin: Villagers Repel ISIS Attack

Villagers in the disputed Kurdish town of Khanaqin managed to repel an attack carried out by the jihadists of the ISIS on Thursday night, an official has confirmed.



Mahmood Dalo, a representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Khanaqin said that the insurgents raided the village of Ahmed Qadir, but that the attack was repelled by the locals.



The jihadists had blocked a main road between Khanaqin and Daquq for a few hours on Thursday night.



The ISIS militants elsewhere in Naftkhana area conducted an attack on the pro-Iranian Hashd al-Shaabi militias.