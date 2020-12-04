Only Eight People Died from COVID-19 on Friday: KRG

Within the past 24 hours, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of only eight people across the Kurdistan Region, the Health Ministry said on Friday.



At least 4,205 suspects have taken the test for the coronavirus since yesterday, from which 236 individuals were found infected with the novel virus, the lowest number since 1st August.



Meanwhile, 387 patients have been discharged from the hospital within the past day.



The Kurdistan Region has so far seen a total of 97,820 COVID-19 infections, out of which 61,590 people have recovered, and 3,203 others died since March.