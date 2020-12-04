Iraq Reports 2,039 COVID-19 Cases

Iraq's Ministry of Health said on Thursday that it had detected nearly 2,040 new infections of COVID-19 within the past day.



The coronavirus tally reached 558,767 after 2,039 others tested positive for the novel virus on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement, also reporting 1,550 new recoveries.



Meanwhile, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 21 other individuals since Wednesday, raising the death toll to 12,361, the ministry said, noting that at least 487,863 patients have recovered since February.