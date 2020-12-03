US to reduce staff at Baghdad embassy amid regional tensions

The U.S. is withdrawing some staff from its embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi and U.S. officials said Thursday, temporarily reducing personnel amid regional security concerns.



U.S. Ambassador Mathew Tueller said the reduction would not affect the mission’s work, adding that he will continue to carry out his duties from the embassy for the “foreseeable future.”



“I will do so with the support of a core team of American diplomats and U.S. advisors to the Iraqi military,” he said in a video statement posted on the U.S. Embassy’s Facebook page on Thursday evening following local reports that the U.S. is withdrawing some Baghdad embassy staff as tensions with Iran and its allies spike.