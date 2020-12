Moscow will open its new centers to vaccinate people against COVID-19 on Dec. 5 and the first people to receive the shot will be teachers, doctors and social workers, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

On Thursday, Russia confirmed a record 28,145 new coronavirus cases, including 7,750 in Moscow, taking the national total to 2,375,546.

Authorities also reported 554 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 41,607 since the pandemic began.