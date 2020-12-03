Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 03 December 2020
Thursday، 03 December 2020 02:39 PM

Iran's coronavirus cases exceed one million : health ministry

Iran’s total cases of novel coronavirus hit 1 million on Thursday with 13,922 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, as the Middle East’s worst-affected country’s death toll reached 49,348.


Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 358 people had died from the coronavirus since Wednesday and that confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection had reached 1,003,494.


Iran has introduced tougher restrictions to stem a third wave of coronavirus infections, including closing non-essential businesses and travel curbs.

