Kirkuk: Iraqi Forces Capture Two ISIS Militants in Separate Operations

Two militants of the ISIS were captured by the Iraqi federal police on Wednesday in separate operations in Kirkuk.



A police force said that the first man was a trainer in the ISIS snipers unit, and he was arrested outside Kirkuk city.



The second man was on police’s wanted list and he was found in Riyadh subdistrict of Kirkuk province.



Despite stepped up operations to clear the area from the remaining ISIS militants, the jihadist group continues to carry out frequent attacks on the security forces and civilians in Kirkuk.