Erbil and Baghdad in Talks over Iraq’s 2021 Budget Bill: MP

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq continue negotiating 2021 Budget Bill before presenting it to the parliament, a Kurdish member of the Iraqi legislature said.



MP Diyar Tayyeb said that the budget bill is yet to be submitted to the Iraqi parliament for approval, and it is apparently being discussed with other major political forces to find a common ground beforehand.



He however said any further delay would lead to late approval of the bill because the lawmakers will need time to discuss every detail and agree on the bill to become a law.