Barzani Receives Russian Ambassador in Erbil

Kurdish prominent leader and the president of ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, on Wednesday received a Russian diplomatic delegation led by Maxim Maksimov, the country’s ambassador to Iraq.



During the meeting, Barzani and Maksimov exchanged views on the latest political and security developments in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the region, according to the official readout published by Barzani Headquarters.



The ongoing disputes between Erbil and Baghdad and the efforts to find a solution to address them, was also on the agenda.



The Kurdish leader and Russian envoy also discussed the bilateral ties between Erbil and Baghdad, favoring ways to further expand and strengthen the relations.