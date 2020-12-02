Kurdistan Council of Ministers Discusses Public Servants’ Salaries

The Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) convened on Wednesday to discuss the financial disputes with Baghdad and alternatives to pay the public servants’ salaries in Kurdistan.



Prime Minister Masrour Barzani chaired the weekly meeting and informed the cabinet that he has been in close contact with his Iraqi counterpart to push the federal government to resolve the issue of delayed KRG budget.



“They vowed to address the issue of public federal wages in the next few days and send the salaries to the Kurdistan Region,” KRG Spokesperson Jotiar Adil quoted PM Barzani.



“If, for any reason, the wages sent by Baghdad do not reach the Kurdistan Region on time, the Kurdistan Regional Government will take out a loan as a short-term solution in order to distribute government salaries until the allocated federal funds arrive,” Adil wrote on Twitter.



The plan is to use the Baghdad funds to repay the loans as soon as the federal government sends the KRG share from the budget.