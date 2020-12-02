ISIS Militants Attack IMIS Forces near Khanaqin

A group of ISIS militants in the early hours on Wednesday carried out an attack on IMIS positions near the Kurdish disputed town of Khanaqin, Diyala province.



A local official in Saadiyah subdistrict confirmed the report and said that the Shia militias responded to the ISS attack which led to an hour-long fire exchange.



“There were no casualties among the IMIS,” the official said.



There was no information available on the possible casualties on the side of the attacking jihadists.